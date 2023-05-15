Live
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University ranks ninth in national level survey
- The University secures ninth rank in the Week Hansa Research Survey 2023
- With a score of 521, AU gains a place in the top 10 ranks
- In the last four years, the university has been making progress in several fields
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has been ranked ninth at the national level. According to the Week Hansa Research Survey 2023, Andhra University has secured the ninth position in the category of multidisciplinary universities at the all India level in the list of best universities in India.
With a score of 521, AU consolidated its position in the top 10. In the last four years, the university has been making progress in several fields.
Giving priority to teaching and research, the university is making strides in the fields of technology development, infrastructure building, digitisation, campus placements and incubation.
AU is giving special focus to provide thousands of placements in science, arts, pharmacy and law courses. There is a possibility that AU will get more top ranks in the future, said university Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. He stated that the ninth rank achieved at the all national level will set a tone for further achievements.
Earlier, Andhra University ranked first in the state of Andhra Pradesh and 29th in India in the survey of government multidisciplinary universities in India for the academic year 2023-24 by Education World.
In the annual EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings (EWIHER), government universities are ranked in nine categories such as multidisciplinary, law and humanities, natural and life sciences (including medical), engineering and technology, all-women, agriculture, physical sciences and sports, maths and research.