Visakhapatnam: Ayyanna Patrudu expresses concern over Naidu’s safety

Visakhapatnam: People of Andhra Pradesh are ready to teach a befitting lesson to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections, asserted TDP former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu.



Participating in a protest organised by the legal cell leaders here on Saturday, Ayyanna Patrudu said that it’s a pity that advocates have to fight for justice in the country.

“Justice defined by the elders of those days is not found in the courts today,” he stated, adding that justice is delayed from the district level courts to the Supreme Court.

The former minister said that NTR and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu never went wrong in their career. It is a political vendetta by the ruling party to drag Naidu into the skill development case, he alleged.

He wondered why the officials working back then were not arrested and why the focus was only on placing Naidu behind the bars. “It is unfortunate that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is involved in several cases, is allowed to go scot-free for quite a long time,” TDP former minister said.

Speaking about Naidu’s safety in the prison, Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that there is a conspiracy brewing over Naidu’s murder and expressed concern that a person who reportedly killed his own uncle could stoop to any extent. Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, leaders Reddy Narayana Rao, PS Naidu, SV Ramana, women wing president Sarvasiddhi Ananta Lakshmia and Adari Manju were present.