Visakhapatnam: BCs want a 'CM' of their own, says Brother Anil

Visakhapatnam: There has been a demand from the BCs and all sections of people that a new party should be floated in Andhra Pradesh, said evangelist Brother Anil Kumar.

After holding a meeting with the representatives of the Backward Classes and various Christian groups from North Andhra here on Monday, Anil Kumar, who is also brother-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said launching a new party is not a small step like initiating an industry but it will be taken seriously as BCs want a chief minister from their ranks.

However, he said keeping the BC leaders' demand in view, he would certainly make a decision on the alternative party that works for the welfare of all communities.

Further, Brother Anil Kumar said that justice was not being done to those who had worked hard for the success of the YSRCP in the general elections. He said the meeting was arranged with the North Andhra representatives and All India Christian Council members to listen to their problems.

Brother Anil reminded that before elections, all the Christian associations came forward to extend support to the YSRCP and worked for the victory of the party as they respected him. "Now, it's my responsibility to stand up for them when they are in distress," Anil Kumar said.

Further, he stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been busy with the implementation of welfare schemes and that he had not met the CM for the past two-and-a-half years.

He said that there was no need for him to meet the CM directly to represent the problems of the BC unions and Christian associations. However, he said he would bring their issues to the notice of the CM through a letter. "Injustice has been done to the Christian communities and they are demanding to put an end to their miseries by floating an alternative party and making a BC leader a CM," he added.

Referring to the YS Vivekananda's murder case, he said that the case was handed over to the CBI and that the culprits would surely be caught.