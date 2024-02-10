Visakhapatnam: Building an integrated holistic ecosystem for next gen

Visakhapatnam: There is a manifold change in what skilling is all about. Andhra Pradesh is adopting best practices by picking them up from across the globe, including the ones adopted in Germany, Korea, Vietnam and Bangladesh, said Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Finance Minister.

At the national skill conclave hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the minister said the Andhra Pradesh imbibed best practices from different countries and designed a conducive system for Andhra Pradesh by taking inputs from within the country. “In India, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh stand out in showing signs of growth following best methods in providing employment,” the minister explained, stressing on the need to do better in the field of skill development on a par with the rest of the countries that excelled in the domain.

Moving towards this direction, Rajendranath Reddy said, the cascading skill ecosystem concept came to life and it focuses on both enhancing employability and improving quality. “The effort is to improve what is readily available instead of creating new ones, especially in ITES, polytechnic colleges, government institutions and design courses that suit the requirements of the local industries. Skill hubs in assembly constituencies and a centre of excellence or a skill college for each parliamentary constituency aim at honing the expertise of the students, building capacities and making them industry-ready,” he elaborated. Aimed at bringing key stakeholders from government, industry and academia to address the crucial need for a skilled workforce in a rapidly evolving Indian economy, the conclave was centred on the theme ‘industry-academia-government collaboration: bridging the skill gap.’

The event saw participation of state government department officials, skill development practitioners, HR recruiters and industry leaders and academicians speaking about building a robust ecosystem for skill development, exploring effective strategies to create a skilled workforce aligned with industry demands, navigating the evolving skills landscape, and identifying emerging skills, among other areas.

Stressing on the need to build an integrated ecosystem, Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Training (SD&T) Department S Suresh Kumar said the new vision focuses on giving equal opportunities to people of AP in getting skilled without any barriers. “In line with the new vision, the SD&T Department consolidated all technical and vocational education entities under an umbrella, enabling a holistic approach of an integrated skill development ecosystem.

Along with Rajendranath Reddy, chief administrative officer of KIA Motors India Kab Dong Lee, CEO of APSSDC V Vinod Kumar, among others, launched a logo for ‘Cascading Skills Ecosystem’ on the occasion.

Experts at the event stressed on how to integrate skill development with education at school and college levels to usher in transformative changes in the sector.