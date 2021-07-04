Visakhapatnam City celebrates Alluri Sitarama Raju's birth anniversary

Visakhapatnam: Youngsters should draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju and contribute to society, said district collector V Vinay Chand here on Sunday.

Paying rich tributes to the revolutionary leader on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary at Pandrangi village in Padmanabham mandal, the birthplace of Alluri, the collector said despite living in poverty, Alluri had mastered not only education but also astrology and health sciences. Alluri sacrificed his life to protect tribal people from exploitation by the British, Vinay Chand said. He mentioned that many people in the tribal area are still lagging in many fields and youth need to work hard for their development.

During his visit, the collector inaugurated the secretariat building constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and an Anganwadi centre built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in the village.

Leaders of different political parties, members of various organisations and the state government representatives paid rich tributes to freedom fighter.

At RK Beach, city mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner G Srijana participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri and offered garlands to the freedom fighter. Paying tributes to Alluri, they said, he fought for tribal rights and waged a battle against British rule.

Visakhapatnam North constituency in-charge KK Raju garlanded Alluri's statue at Seethammadhara.

AITUC district council members garlanded Alluri statue at Seethammadhara and recalled his selfless sacrifices.

TDP's Visakhapatnam parliamentary general secretary Pasarla Prasad, leaders S Sankara Rao, L Srinu and Kumar paid tributes to Alluri at Pandrangi Village.

Vizag Journalists Forum members, Fishermen Association leaders and AP Unemployed JAC members paid rich tributes to Alluri at RK Beach.