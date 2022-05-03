Visakhapatnam: Commissioner inspects progress of works at parks

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha visited various localities and examined the works in progress at parks.

On Monday, Dr Lakshmisha paid a visit to Seethammadhara, Kirlampudi Layout, Lalita Nagar and other wards including 14, 21 and 31. He inspected Sloppy Park, Snipper Park, Butterfly Park, among others.

Expressing displeasure over the progress made at Sloppy Park, he said it was not maintained properly and the debris needs to be cleared at regular intervals. He said more beautification work should be initiated with the support of the AD, Horticulture.

Later, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the smart city office being developed in the 21st ward at a cost of Rs 8 crore. He told the engineering officials to speed up the works there, including electricity, flooring and green cover enhancement, among others.

At Lalita Nagar, the NGO representatives mentioned that the park in the area needs more focus and it should be developed with painting on the walls, electricity and a facility for the security personnel.

Dr Lakshmisha was accompanied by chief medical officer KSLG Sastry, AD Horticulture M Damodara Rao, among others.