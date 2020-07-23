Visakhapatnam: Commissioner Railway Safety conducts trial run on Charamula Kusimi to Jeypore

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of South-East Circle A K Rai conducted a speed trial run on the 20.704-km long newly laid second railway track from Charamula Kusimi to Jeypore in Kottavalasa-Kirandul Line.



The track was laid as part of the doubling of Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line. The CRS was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Administrative Officer, ECoR B K Gupta, among others. Depending on the report to be submitted by the committee, the train services will be operated in this newly constructed double line.

In addition, utilising the lockdown time, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, has taken initiative to wrap up safety-related engineering works.

Since railways suspended passenger train services from March 25, it allowed the personnel to complete pending maintenance works, including track renewals, repairs, re-conditioning of railway track and renewal of scissor crossovers.

The division has carried out works such as rail renewal (primary) of 28 track kilometres in Sigadam-Chipurupalli and Gajapatinagaram – Komatipalli sections. For the safety and smooth running of trains, 12 thick web switches were laid during the month. Deep Screening of 16-km track was carried out in Rayagada – Theruvali section.

This apart, permanent speed restriction of 50 kmph between Kumharsodhra to Gidam, KK line, has been cancelled and speed increased to 55 kmph, thereby saving running time up to nine minutes. Further, permanent speed restrictions between Mallividu- Lakkavarapukota and Jeypore- Dhanapur in KK Line have been lifted as it saves running time.

Two Diamond crossings in Waltair marshalling yard cabins, which were existing on wooden layout have been converted to pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers' layout, enhancing the safety quotient, asset reliability and ease in maintenance effort.