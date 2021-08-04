Visakhapatnam: Corporator begins 24-hr fast opposing hike in property tax

Visakhapatnam: The 78th ward CPI corporator B Gangarao launched a 24-hour-long hunger strike here on Wednesday. Opposing the hike in property tax, the corporator began his day-long protest at 10 am on Wednesday 10 am. It will continue till 10 am on Thursday. Inaugurating the hunger strike camp, CPI district secretary K Lokanadham demanded that the State government withdraw its decision of increasing the property tax which will be an added burden on the people.

Also, Lokanadham said rising taxes based on the value of the land will be a burden on the denizens. He demanded postponement of the council meeting scheduled on August 7. Speaking on the occasion, corporator Gangarao wondered how the Ministers can state that the property tax will not be increased beyond 15 per cent as property values increases continuously.

Gangarao said that it was inappropriate to increase the burden on people, particularly during during the crisis period of the pandemic. CPM city secretariat members VS Padmanabha Raju and B Jagan, Jana Sena party GVMC floor leader P Murthy Yadav, farmer leaders Nayana Babu and others extended their support to the camp.