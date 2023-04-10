Visakhapatnam: Counselling held for rowdy-sheeters

Visakhapatnam: As per the directions of city police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, and Additional Commissioner of Police Gangadharam, City Task Force (CTF), police conducted counselling sessions for rowdy-sheeters here on Sunday.

During the session, CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao said the police would consider closing of the rowdy-sheets if the accused showed signs of improved behaviour.

Similarly, special counselling sessions were held and warnings were issued to those who were absent during the earlier sessions.

The ACP mentioned that not a single rowdy-sheeter should have a criminal tendency and strict action would be taken if they get involved in any anti-social activity in future.

Sub Inspectors K Rama Krishna and P Siva and other staff took part in the session.