Live
- Discovering Magnific.ai: A Breakdown of the AI Image Upscaling Tool
- Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao family’s entry to make TDP stronger
- 1. Dadi Veerabhadra Rao along with his sons and followers exited YSRCP and join TDP in the presence of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu
- 2. Another dramatic development in the constituency is denial of ticket to minister Gudivada Amarnath by YSRCP
- 3. Belonging to Gavara community, the Dadi family has a significant influence in Anakapalli district
- 4. Dadi Ratnakar vows to work to strengthen TDP and strive to win in the ensuing polls
- 5. At present, TDP former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana has been active in TDP organising various party programmes in the constituency
Visakhapatnam : In just a day, political equations in Anakapalli have changed beyond imagination.
On one side, senior YSRCP leader and former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao jumped ship resigning from the YSRCP along with his sons and followers, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath has been denied ticket in Anakapalli on the other. Following which, political heat has picked up in the constituency.
On Wednesday, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, his sons Dadi Ratnakar and Dadi Jaiveer accepted the yellow ‘kanduva’ (towel) in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and state president K Atchannaidu.
With the Dadi family joining the TDP, the TDP is growing stronger in Anakapalli whereas YSRCP sitting MLA and IT minister Amarnath is being replaced with M Bharath Kumar.
The move comes as a big blow to the ruling party as Anakapalli is said to be one of the important constituencies in north Andhra.
After wrapping up detailed discussions with the party cadres, the senior leaders and their followers decided to quit the YSRCP.
Belonging to Gavara community, the Dadi family has a firm grip over Anakapalli district. From 1985 to 1999, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao was elected continuously as MLA from TDP in Anakapalli constituency.
Later, he lost against Konathala Ramakrishna from Congress and Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Praja Rajyam Party (PRP).
Dissatisfied with the rejection of re-nomination to AP Legislative Council when he was with the TDP, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao resigned from the TDP and shook hands with the YSRCP. Despite his seniority, he was not given much importance in the YSRCP.
In the meantime, Dadi Ratnakar vied with P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) from TDP in Visakhapatnam West constituency as MLA candidate from YSRCP and lost in the polls.
With the Dadi family changing allegiance from the YSRCP, the TDP in Anakapalli constituency gears up to give a tough fight in the polls. After meeting Naidu, Dadi Ratnakar told The Hans India, “Steps will be taken to strengthen TDP in the district and we will work towards winning in the ensuing polls.”
Currently, TDP former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana is playing a proactive role in campaigning for the TDP and organising various party-related activities in the constituency. Following the walking off of the Dadi family from the YSRCP, the TDP is set to gain a bigger hold in the ensuing polls.
Very recently, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar exited the YSRCP.