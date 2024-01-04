Visakhapatnam: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao family’s entry to make TDP stronger

Visakhapatnam : In just a day, political equations in Anakapalli have changed beyond imagination.

On one side, senior YSRCP leader and former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao jumped ship resigning from the YSRCP along with his sons and followers, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath has been denied ticket in Anakapalli on the other. Following which, political heat has picked up in the constituency.

On Wednesday, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, his sons Dadi Ratnakar and Dadi Jaiveer accepted the yellow ‘kanduva’ (towel) in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and state president K Atchannaidu.

With the Dadi family joining the TDP, the TDP is growing stronger in Anakapalli whereas YSRCP sitting MLA and IT minister Amarnath is being replaced with M Bharath Kumar.

The move comes as a big blow to the ruling party as Anakapalli is said to be one of the important constituencies in north Andhra.

After wrapping up detailed discussions with the party cadres, the senior leaders and their followers decided to quit the YSRCP.

Belonging to Gavara community, the Dadi family has a firm grip over Anakapalli district. From 1985 to 1999, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao was elected continuously as MLA from TDP in Anakapalli constituency.

Later, he lost against Konathala Ramakrishna from Congress and Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Praja Rajyam Party (PRP).

Dissatisfied with the rejection of re-nomination to AP Legislative Council when he was with the TDP, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao resigned from the TDP and shook hands with the YSRCP. Despite his seniority, he was not given much importance in the YSRCP.

In the meantime, Dadi Ratnakar vied with P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) from TDP in Visakhapatnam West constituency as MLA candidate from YSRCP and lost in the polls.

With the Dadi family changing allegiance from the YSRCP, the TDP in Anakapalli constituency gears up to give a tough fight in the polls. After meeting Naidu, Dadi Ratnakar told The Hans India, “Steps will be taken to strengthen TDP in the district and we will work towards winning in the ensuing polls.”

Currently, TDP former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana is playing a proactive role in campaigning for the TDP and organising various party-related activities in the constituency. Following the walking off of the Dadi family from the YSRCP, the TDP is set to gain a bigger hold in the ensuing polls.

Very recently, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar exited the YSRCP.