Visakhapatnam: Devotional fervour marks ‘Maha Sivaratri’

Appeasing Lord Shiva and seeking his blessings, a number of devotees headed to temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’ celebrated with gaiety in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Visakhapatnam : Appeasing Lord Shiva and seeking his blessings, a number of devotees headed to temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’ celebrated with gaiety in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Carrying sachets of milk, containers of honey and tender coconuts along with aromatic substances to the temples, people took part in the ‘abhishekam’ rituals that started from the wee hours. At RK Beach, ‘koti Siva Lingams’ were set up by T Subbarami Reddy Lalithakala Parishath. A number of devotees visited the place to offer prayers to it.
Special puja rituals were performed at various temples, including Sri Someswara Swamy Aalayam at Appikonda, Sri Tripuranthaka Swamy Aalayam at Simhachalam, along with temples at Nakkavanipalem, Kancharapalem, Narava, Sankaramattam Road.