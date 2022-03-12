Visakhapatnam: Eco-friendly interventions to bring back chirpy birds to yards

Visakhapatnam: In a rapidly changing urban landscape, the population of house sparrows is dwindling at an alarming rate. Absence of nesting sites, plastic-loaded litter, rapid urbanisation, radiation from cell phone network towers and lack of feed attribute to the decreasing number of sparrows.

In an endeavour to arrest the decline of house sparrows and help the species survive, an army of young eco-warriors came together to do their bit not just to conserve the chirpy birds but also secure feed and habitat for them.

Nudging them to wield a bird feeder and place a bowl of water in an open terrace or in the balcony, Green Climate, a non-government organisation, embarks on a massive campaign 'eco-friendly living system' to save the little birds and help them flock back to the backyards. With a target of reaching out to 1,000 students a day, the organisation aims to cover as many schools as possible.

"We have been doing the 'save bird campaign' since 2008, encouraging hundreds of children to work for birds, develop nurseries and plant species that attract birds, butterflies and honeybees. The initiative has been receiving tremendous response as students aid in bringing change in the communities," explains JV Ratnam, secretary of the NGO. After playing an active role in the endeavour, a number of people have kept artificial nests to draw the sparrows to their homes. "At home, we have kept bird feeders and water bowls in several open spaces.

A flock of birds keeps frequenting our home," says T Sai Prakash, a volunteer. As many as 200 volunteers team up for the campaign. By showcasing posters, conducting workshops on making cost-effective feeders using leftover bottles and doling out simple tips to bring back the chirpy sparrows back to the yards, the volunteers explain how simple interventions would go a long way in conserving house sparrows. Also, experts from various domains share insights among students about sustainable living and advocate eco-friendly practices. "What we learn here will be shared with our friends and family members," says Pavani, a Class VI student of KDPM GVMC High School.



With schools and social media platforms acting as an effective tool, the campaigners intend to cover a large section of people. Ahead of World Sparrow Day, bird lovers advocate interventions to save the tiny birds disappearing from the urban landscape.