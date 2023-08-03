Visakhapatnam: Experts ask students to explore legal profession

Visakhapatnam:Legal education can lead to a wide range of career possibilities within the law profession and it can also open doors to careers in business, government, education, and communication as well as many other fields, said legal experts at GITAM here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 2023-24 newly admitted batch at GITAM School of Law, Acharya Nagarjuna University former Vice-Chancellor and DSNLU Professor of Eminence Prof A Rajendra Prasad said being successful in a competitive environment requires aspiring lawyers to master specific skills apart from possessing a solid understanding of the laws.

Attending as chief guest of the event, he suggested the students to interact more with faculty and follow the law journals to prepare their own notes to get perfection in the profession. Visakhapatnam Bar Association former president and senior advocate V. Ravindra Prasad mentioned that lawyers of the future must match a deep understanding of the law with a host of other technical knowledge and soft skills to remain competitive. He narrated the changing trends in the legal profession.

Institution’s Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam observed that the legal profession is moving towards a multidisciplinary approach, integrating legal services with other disciplines, such as technology, science, IPR laws and this trend enables lawyers to provide comprehensive solutions by combining legal expertise with industry-specific knowledge. Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao briefed about the new education policy and liberal education advantages. School of Law Director R Anita Rao impressed upon the students to stay motivated and harvest the resources of the law school and university to the best possible extent. A number of students and parents participated in the programme.