Visakhapatnam: Family, pals stood like a rock behind me to drive away virus says Covid Survivor Pedada Raja Rao

Visakhapatnam: Supportive family members, colleagues and neighbours helped Pedada Raja Rao to conquer Covid-19 effectively. A police constable at the Commissionerate says that testing positive after 10 days of getting the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine indeed came as a shock to him.

Nevertheless, the police constable did not lose hope. "Barring the initial five days of severe headache and stuffy nose, my suffering was not as horrible as I thought it would be," recalls the 26-year-old Covid warrior.

Much before the test results arrived, Raja Rao and his brother quarantined themselves in two separate rooms at their residence. "We spotted the symptoms early and confined ourselves to our respective rooms.

Fortunately, my wife P Swathi tested negative. While she took care of us dishing out protein-filled items that included generous portions of fish, mutton and pulses, my neighbours K Shyam Sundar and Chinna helped us by bringing groceries and other supplies home. At a time when social stigma attached to coronavirus still persists, we are lucky to have such understanding neighbours," shares Raja Rao.

It is because of the tremendous support system, the family members did not step out of their residence during the isolation period. "Support also poured in from my workplace. ADCP (Administration), Visakhapatnam City, M Rajani kept checking with us at frequent intervals whether we need any sort of help. Along with the medication and food, the love and timely assistance we received from various quarters aided us to recover fast," explains the police constable.

After recuperating, Raja Rao now gives confidence to his colleagues, friends and relatives who tested positive for Covid-19. "Since we are younger and also got vaccinated, I don't think the infection will be as severe as experienced by the elderly or those with comorbidities.

Early diagnosis, right medication, proper food and strict isolation go a long way in the healing process. Also, even after your complete recovery, take things as they come without any stress because the body takes a longer time to bounce back even though the infection subsides," suggests Raja Rao.

Steam inhalation as suggested by Dr. CL Venkat Rao with turmeric and a little bit of Zandu Balm, strict adherence to hygiene practices and healthy thinking were the other factors that made the 12-day-long quarantine period for Raja Rao conclude successfully and head to work with brimming enthusiasm.