Visakhapatnam: GVL lambasts Vijayasai over remarks on Purandeswari

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao came down heavily on YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy over his remarks against BJP State president D Purandeswari.

Staging a dharna along with BJP leaders held here on Wednesday under the aegis of the BJP Mahila Morcha, he said the MP’s attitude was nothing but foolish. Without giving a proper answer to the allegations made by the BJP State president on the liquor policy, the MP made personal remarks “blackmailing” Purandeswari, he pointed out. He opined that it is not appropriate to make such comments on her.

BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded an apology from the YSRCP MP. He alleged that Rs 30 lakh crore of corruption took place in the liquor business. If the YSRCP leaders have guts, they should conduct a CBI inquiry into liquor irregularities, the former MLA demanded.

Mahila Morcha Uttarandhra zonal in-charge K Padma, district president U Sujatha and SC Morcha leader Madhavi Latha expressed concern stating that people were losing their lives consuming the adulterated liquor in the state.

Later, the BJP leaders performed ‘liquor abhishekam’ to the portrait of Vijayasai Reddy and hit it with sandals. BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Medapati Raveendra, leaders Danesh and Sai Krishna participated in the programme.