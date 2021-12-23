  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: GVMC chief G Lakshmisha visits 51st ward

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju at a tree plantation programme held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju at a tree plantation programme held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ward visit, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha paid a visit to 51st ward here on Thursday.

Accompanied by NREDCAP chairman and Visakhapatnam North constituency in-charge KK Raju, zonal commissioner Malayya Naidu and corporator R Venkata Ramana, the GVMC Commissioner visited Madhavadhara, Kalinga Nagar, Mahati Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Murali Nagar, etc.

He instructed the officials concerned to clear the green belt at Kalinga Nagar and maintain it clean. The GVMC Commissioner also directed the staff to ensure the area is encroachment-free.

Later, various amenities, including vacant sites across the wards were examined.

Lakshmisha exhorted the corporation staff to resolve the local issues at the earliest.

The GVMC Commissioner and KK Raju also took part in a tree plantation programme.

