Visakhapatnam: HPCL initiates health helpline 'HP HR Dost'

Visakhapatnam: HPCL–Visakh Refinery retired director (HR) V Vizia Saradhi said that the services provided by the company to the retired employees were commendable.

Launching a health helpline 'HP HR Dost' here on Monday, he mentioned that the HPCL was the first company to initiate such a facility for the retired employees in the country. "The unique initiative reflects the HPCL's contribution towards its personnel," he stated. The endeavour caters to the health needs of the retired personnel.

HPCL general manager (HR) K Nagesh said the HP Dost programme was launched to benefit retired employees and will provide services such as receiving medical claims from employees' home, conducting periodic medical examinations, taking them to the hospital in case of any emergency, setting up a doctor's consultancy, and coordinating with hospitals.

Retired HPCL employees can avail the services by calling 9573095720.