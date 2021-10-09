Visakhapatnam: HPCL plans to launch development programmes at Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: General Manager (HR) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited-Visakh Refinery K Nagesh said the company's working towards creating employment opportunities for the youth.

At a meeting held with the Head of the Department of Foreign Languages Prof. DVR Murthy at the Journalism Department of Andhra University, Japan Information Centre, he mentioned that the present generation of youth has an exposure to entrepreneurship and should strive to become job providers.

With their skills, he stated, the youth of the country have an opportunity to achieve better in foreign countries.

Later, Nagesh visited the Japan Information Centre and appreciated the design that reflected the Japanese culture and interacted with Prof Murthy.

Further, he assured that the HPCL will be part of the progress of Andhra University and several development programmes are lined up in collaboration with the varsity.