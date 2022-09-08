Visakhapatnam: IIPE students receive degrees

Visakhapatnam: A strong enabling environment is in place to encourage greater investment especially in renewable forms of energy, said founder and Vice-Chair, Green Collar Agritech Solutions Private Ltd Hemalatha Annamalai. Attending as a chief guest to the second convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) here on Wednesday, she urged the students to strive for eradicating the Energy-poverty.

The event was held in the presence of president, board of governors, IIPE Prof. PK Banik, director of the institution Prof Shalivahan, Registrar, IIPE, Dr B Muralikrishna, board members, senators, faculty, staff, students and their parents. In the convocation, 87 students (45 students from Petroleum Engineering and 42 students from Chemical Engineering) were awarded with the degrees. Two students from each branch received gold and silver medals for their academic excellence.



President, board of governors, IIPE Prof PK Banik congratulated the students.

He lauded the institution and all its stakeholders for maintaining the high academic standards and on achieving almost 100 per cent placements.