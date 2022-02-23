Visakhapatnam: Learn a word a day!

Visakhapatnam: To kindle interest among students and encourage them to pick up new words, the School Education Department rolled out an initiative 'learn a word a day' across the state.

With an aim to reach out to those studying from Classes I to X, the initiative has been categorised into four levels. Classes I to II fall under the first group, Classes III to V in one category, Classes VI to VIII as another section and Classes IX to X as the last group.

Keeping the National Education Policy 2020 guidelines in view, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced reforms in school. Began on February 15, 'learn a word a day' will continue for a month for the students of all government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

The idea is to make use of dictionaries, improve vocabulary, and communication skills through fun-filled activities. Based on the individual's capacity, the words are taught in the classroom. Going a step further to enhance the vocabulary of the students, the education department officials also insist on learning the synonyms of the words learnt. "Children are showing keen interest in learning new words.

As a team, they will practice more sentences and there is a scope for them to improve vocabulary in a better manner," opines D Gopinadh, Secondary Grade Teacher, MPP School, VN Peta at Narsipatnam. The teachers are responsible for practicing the word in the first five minutes of the period.

Along with learning the word, the platform will also aid in understanding the meaning of the word and making use of it in a sentence effortlessly. Also, students are asked to practice the same at home. As there is a continuous follow-up, children are now evincing interest in picking up the vocabulary.

