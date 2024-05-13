  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Long queues witnessed in polling booths

Visakhapatnam: Long queues witnessed in polling booths
Visakhapatnam: Long queues were witnessed in several polling booths in Visakhapatnam that began slowly on Monday from 7 am.

In several constituencies of Visakhpatnam and Anakapalli, about 2 percent of voting registered so far.

Elderly people waited patiently for their turn to cast their vote.

A number of candidates will exercise their franchise in an hour or so.

