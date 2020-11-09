Visakhapatnam: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao opens village secretariat building in Chandaka village

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday inaugurated the new village secretariat building at Chandaka village in Anandapuram mandal of Bheemunipatnam constituency.

Speaking at a public meeting, the Minister said that the government welfare schemes will benefit every eligible individual. Srinivasa Rao said Gandhiji was dreaming about 'Grama Swarajyam' which came into reality with the ward/village secretariat.

Later, a foundation stone was laid for the Rythu Bharosa centre in the same village. YSRCP leaders, public representatives and officials participated in the programme.