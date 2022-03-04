Visakhapatnam: Mock drill organised at railway station

Visakhapatnam: A real-time rescue and relief exercise was organised by the Civil Defence Organisation of Waltair Division at Visakhapatnam railway station on Thursday.

The railways civil defense force is an institution of volunteers set up to play an effective role in disaster management and during times of contingency. A real time rescue operation was organised jointly by civil defense personnel and Central Railway to evacuate injured victims in an atmosphere of bomb blast/ fire accident in a crowded area like Visakhapatnam station.

The exercise carried out in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy and senior divisional safety officer Praveen Bhati. The entire operation was monitored by ADRMs Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Manoj Kumar Sahoo. Speaking on the occasion, DRM Anup Satpathy said it was very essential to conduct mock drills for exchange of expertise, views, techniques etc.