Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
Just In
Visakhapatnam: MoU inked to set up Centre of Innovation in IoT
Visakhapatnam: A USA-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Silicon Labs, collaborated with GITAM to establish a Centre of Innovation...
Visakhapatnam: A USA-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Silicon Labs, collaborated with GITAM to establish a Centre of Innovation in IoT.
The state-of-the-art lab to be equipped with advanced hardware and software tools to foster innovative IoT solutions. Under this partnership, Silicon Labs will provide essential hardware kits, software development tools, training, and technical support, while the institution will provide the lab space, equipment, and dedicated faculty.
The initiative aims to ignite students’ interest, motivation, and training in building connected electronic systems, paving the way for promising careers in IoT and semiconductor industries.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged on Tuesday in the presence of the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao.
The event was attended by Silicon Labs Senior Director (Engineering) N. Venkatesh, institution Registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, School of Technology Director Prof. Nagendra Prasad, among others.