Visakhapatnam: MoU inked to set up Centre of Innovation in IoT

Visakhapatnam: A USA-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Silicon Labs, collaborated with GITAM to establish a Centre of Innovation in IoT.

The state-of-the-art lab to be equipped with advanced hardware and software tools to foster innovative IoT solutions. Under this partnership, Silicon Labs will provide essential hardware kits, software development tools, training, and technical support, while the institution will provide the lab space, equipment, and dedicated faculty.

The initiative aims to ignite students’ interest, motivation, and training in building connected electronic systems, paving the way for promising careers in IoT and semiconductor industries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged on Tuesday in the presence of the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao.

The event was attended by Silicon Labs Senior Director (Engineering) N. Venkatesh, institution Registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, School of Technology Director Prof. Nagendra Prasad, among others.