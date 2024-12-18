  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: MoU inked to set up Centre of Innovation in IoT

GITAM Professors and Silicon Labs officials exchanging an MoU at the campus in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

GITAM Professors and Silicon Labs officials exchanging an MoU at the campus in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A USA-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Silicon Labs, collaborated with GITAM to establish a Centre of Innovation...

Visakhapatnam: A USA-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company, Silicon Labs, collaborated with GITAM to establish a Centre of Innovation in IoT.

The state-of-the-art lab to be equipped with advanced hardware and software tools to foster innovative IoT solutions. Under this partnership, Silicon Labs will provide essential hardware kits, software development tools, training, and technical support, while the institution will provide the lab space, equipment, and dedicated faculty.

The initiative aims to ignite students’ interest, motivation, and training in building connected electronic systems, paving the way for promising careers in IoT and semiconductor industries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged on Tuesday in the presence of the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao.

The event was attended by Silicon Labs Senior Director (Engineering) N. Venkatesh, institution Registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, School of Technology Director Prof. Nagendra Prasad, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick