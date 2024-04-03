  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Police seizes Rs 50 lakh cash

Dwarka police in Visakhapatnam seized Rs.50 lakh cash carrying on a two-wheeler on Tuesday.

As part of the inspection carried out by the police, Dwarka ACP Rambabu, CI Ramesh and SI Dharmendra checked vehicles near ICICI Bank in Dwaraka Nagar.

The police stopped a vehicle travelling from Gurudwara junction to RTC complex and found Rs 50 lakh cash stuffed in a briefcase.

The two persons, who carried the cash, couldn’t show proper documents related to the cash. They were taken into custody and the police seized cash from them.

