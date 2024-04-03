Live
- Puttaparthi: People advised to take necessary precautions
- Odisha: BJD appoints Chandra Sekhar Sahu as chairman of manifesto committee
- Surekha ready to face KTR legally
- Ajit Pawar not complying with court's direction on ‘clock’ symbol: Sharad Pawar tells SC
- Country needs Congress to check BJP
- Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held ahead of Ugadi
- Devotional singer Santilata passes away
- Sale of shawls, bouquets increases significantly in Nellore district
- Cong names 8 LS, 47 Assembly candidates
- Kadapa: Postal ballot facility for staff of 33 emergency service depts
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Police seizes Rs 50 lakh cash
Highlights
Dwarka police in Visakhapatnam seized Rs.50 lakh cash carrying on a two-wheeler on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: Dwarka police in Visakhapatnam seized Rs.50 lakh cash carrying on a two-wheeler on Tuesday.
As part of the inspection carried out by the police, Dwarka ACP Rambabu, CI Ramesh and SI Dharmendra checked vehicles near ICICI Bank in Dwaraka Nagar.
The police stopped a vehicle travelling from Gurudwara junction to RTC complex and found Rs 50 lakh cash stuffed in a briefcase.
The two persons, who carried the cash, couldn’t show proper documents related to the cash. They were taken into custody and the police seized cash from them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS