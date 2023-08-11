  • Menu
Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan

Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan
Even as Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to visit Rushikonda as a part of his ongoing nine-day-long ‘Varahi Yatra’ scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, the city police imposed restrictions and served notice to the JSP chief.

The development came into effect as the police stated that Pawan Kalyan violated restrictions during his public meeting held at Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The police said that Pawan Kalyan made provoking statements during the public meeting and hence violated the restrictions imposed.

However, after discussions, the police granted permission to Pawan Kalyan to visit Rushikonda via Jodugullapalem and that too for eight vehicles alone.

But, the police denied Pawan Kalyan’s admirers to accompany him to Rushikonda. The city police mentioned that the JSP chief was not supposed to make such statements. Later, they served notice to Pawan Kalyan.

As a part of the yatra, the JSP chief is expected to visit Rushikonda in a while in a diverted route.

JSP leaders express ire over the restrictions imposed by the police.

