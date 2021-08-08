Visakhapatnam: Puri-Gunupur special train to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam: In a move to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway intends to run special trains between Puri-Gunupur stations. In connection with this, Puri-Gunupur (08417) special train will leave Puri daily from August 16 at 12.00 noon which will reach Palasa at 5.35 pm and departure at 5.40 pm; Naupada arrival at 6.05 pm and departure at 6.10 pm. It will reach Gunupur at 8.50 pm.

In return direction, Gunupur-Puri (08518) special train will leave Gunupur daily at 5 am from August 17 and reach Naupada at 7.40 am and depart at 7.50 am; Palasa arrival is scheduled at 8.25 am and departure at 8.30 am. It will reach Puri at 2.50 pm the same day.

The train has stoppages at Sakhigopal, Bir Purushottampur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Khurda Road Kaipadar Road, Tapang, Nirakarpur, Bhusandpur, Kalupara Ghat, Kuhuri, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Chilka ,Khallikot, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Chatrapur, Jagannathpur, Brahmapur, Golanthara, Surla Road, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa Road, Palasa, Naupada, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Kashinagaram, Bansadhara between Puri-Gunupur stations.

The train comprises second class coaches-9 and second Class cum luggage/ disabled coaches-2. It may be noted that due to safety works, the train No 08417 Puri-Gunupur special train leaving Puri on August 21 and 22 and the train No 08518 Gunupur-Puri special train leaving Gunupur on August 22 and 23 will be cancelled. Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during journey in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.