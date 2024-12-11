Live
Visakhapatnam: Red Cross Society general meeting on Dec 29
Visakhapatnam: Indian Red Cross Society of Visakhapatnam district general meeting will be convened by Collector and president of Indian Red Cross Society M N Harendhira Prasad.
All the patrons / vice-patrons / life members / life associate members of Indian Red Cross Society are requested to attend with their Aadhar card and membership cards at IRCS Hall, Maharanipeta of Visa-khapatnam on December 29 at 11 am.
As part of the meeting, a district branch managing committee of at least 10 members and in turn they will elect chairman, vice-chairman and treasurer among themselves. The district cooperative officer will be conducting the election.
