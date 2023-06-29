Visakhapatnam: RINL bags top position at national-level

Visakhapatnam: RINL makes a mark at the national-level by winning the first position in the prestigious 18th National Awards for Excellence in Cost Management-2022. The company secured the top position under the category of ‘manufacturing-public-mega’ in the 18th National Awards for Excellence in Cost Management-2022.

The award was presented to the RINL in recognition of its several cost reduction initiatives, effective utilisation of resources, improving techno-economics and implementing best cost management practices.

V Santa Kumar, CGM (F&A), and CFO along with D Chinna Rao, DGM (F&A) received the award on behalf of RINL from Director General Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) Dr Sanjay Bahl, at a ceremony held recently in New Delhi.

National Award for Excellence in Cost Management was instituted in the year 2003 by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) to recognise and honour organisations which have implemented efficient and innovative cost management techniques.

In 2019, the company won the top position under manufacturing-public-mega category in the 17th National Awards for Excellence in Cost Management.