Visakhapatnam: RINL QC teams bag three gold awards

Visakhapatnam : The international convention on quality control circles (ICQCC-2023) convention held recently in Beijing, China saw Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited’s quality circle (QC) teams ‘tesla’, ‘rockers’, and ‘abhyuday’ receive three gold awards for their outstanding contributions.

Organised by the China Association of Quality (CAQ), the convention witnessed three lean quality circle teams from RINL presenting their case studies in the competition.

Quality circle team ‘tesla’ of special bar mill department presented their case study on modification of pouring pipe to minimise scratch marks on coil, while ‘rockers of blast furnace department presented their case study on modification in the manual operating system of tilting runner.

QC team ‘abhyuday’ of the steel melting shop department presented their case study on modification of cross travel shafts in gas cutting machines. All the three teams bagged the prestigious gold awards at ICQCC-2023.

Appreciating the award-winning QC teams for bringing laurels at global level, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt said that the exceptional recognition at global level underscores unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, quality, and continuous improvement.