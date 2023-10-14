Visakhapatnam: Samajika Bus Yatra from Oct 26 to Nov 9 says Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that ministers from North Andhra are set to launch ‘Samajika Bus Yatra’ which is scheduled to be conducted from October 26 to November 9.

After organising a review meeting with ministers, MLAs and MLCs along with party presidents here on Friday, the tour schedule was announced.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana said the YSRCP is the only government that is giving opportunities for the leaders who are striving hard for the party and nominating key posts to those belonging to diverse communities.

The bus yatra is scheduled to commence at Ichapuram on October 26 and will reach Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram on October 28. On October 30th, the bus will move towards Paderu, Amadalavalasa on October 31, Parvatipuram on November 1, Maduguala on November 2, Narasannapeta on November 3, S. Kota on November 4, Gajuwaka on November 6 and other places the following days. The first leg of the yatra will conclude at Anakapalli on November 9.