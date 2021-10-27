Visakhapatnam: Several organisations vow to fight corruption

Visakhapatnam: Several organisations and institutions pledged to fight corruption and ensure maintenance of a transparent system as they came forward to commemorate Vigilance Awareness Week.

Focussing on the theme 'Independent India@75: Self-reliance with Integrity', Visakhapatnam Port Trust commenced its weeklong activities on Tuesday.

Chairman of the VPT K Rama Mohana Rao administered the integrity pledge wherein secretary of the port, T Venu Gopal, HoDs and senior officers, among others, took part.

A number of activities are lined up during the week to create awareness among the stakeholders, employees and other citizens, especially youth to promote and uphold ethical values and help in developing a sustainable culture of honesty and integrity.

RINL

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week till November 1 and aims to create awareness among the employees and its stakeholders to promote integrity. K Venkata Nagi Reddy, CVO, RINL, senior officers and other employees took the integrity pledge. Heads of the departments of VSP with employees at various locations in the plant, mines, liaison and marketing offices also took the integrity pledge. To promote integrity among the employees, various webinars and competitions on the theme of the week are being conducted in the plant and schools in Ukkunagaram.

HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)-Visakh Refinery stressed on the importance of making the country corruption-free. At a programme organised by the HPCL, 12,972 students from 15 schools in the city pledged their integrity and had set a new record. Simultaneously, the pledge was made with the students in virtual mode. HPCL general manager (HR) K Nagesh said that HPCL has embarked on this massive programme to pass on the values to the younger generation and encourage them to build a corruption-free nation.

DCIL

At Dredging Corporation of India Limited, MD and CEO of DCIL G Y V Victor administered the integrity pledge to all the employees at the head office in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised on the corrupt-free practices by adopting transparent technological based initiatives in the organisation like e-governance, e-office along with technology-based procurement and automation processes.

Principal of Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University S Sumitra participated as chief guest. She said that the development of the nation was hindered because of corruption as it has a negative effect on even the good works done.