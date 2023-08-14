Live
Visakhapatnam: SFE upgraded into a modern hospital
Visakhapatnam: To cater to the needs of Gajuwaka and industrial area, Sankar Foundation Eye (SFE) Hospital at Gajuwaka is being upgraded to a state-of-the-art modern hospital, said senior consultant, SFE Hospital Dr Mamata Mayee Panigrahi.
Speaking to the media, she mentioned that the hospital would be equipped with two ultra-modern operation theatres with latest diagnostic procedures, 20-bed facility, lab facility, optical shop, pharmacy, etc, as part of its commitment to serve the community.
The hospital would provide all facilities, including cataract and retina operations and other specialty surgeries.Mamata Mayee said these facilities would be available to the people from October 2023. Consultant Dr Natasha Maria and deputy general manager K Bangar Raju were present.