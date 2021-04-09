Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue takes centre stage at maiden council meeting

Visakhapatnam: The maiden council meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation began here on Friday.

Chaired by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, the meeting saw ward corporators bringing various issues to the fore.

While some of the TDP corporators demanded resignation letters of the MPs to exert pressure on the Union government and save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from 100 strategic sale, the YSRCP corporators laid emphasis on putting up a concerted fight against the steel plant privatisation.

Though the steel plant issue took the centre stage at the council, smart city projects, infrastructure development and ward issues were also discussed by the corporators.

A resolution opposing the privatisation of the VSP will be passed in the council meeting attended by the newly-elected corporators, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Gudivada Amarnath, among others.

The meeting held after a gap of nine years is expected to continue till evening.

Meanwhile, the CPM and CPI corporators took out a 'padayatra' from Dr. BR Ambedkar statue near LIC office to GVMC before attending the council meeting, demanding that an amicable decision is made to save the steel plant from privatisation.