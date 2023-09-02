Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is sure to be taken to task, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath clarified that all the financial crimes committed during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure have been exposed with proof.

Speaking at a media conference here on Friday, Amarnath said the financial affairs of Naidu were published by various media houses. Naidu did not deny them, it is clear that they were all true, he added.

The IT Minister recalled that earlier he spoke on the same topic in the Assembly with all the evidence for about 45 minutes. Amarnath stated that when the income tax department conducted raids on Naidu’s properties, the department disclosed that Rs 2,000 crore were found unaccounted.

He mentioned that the income tax officials identified through Naidu’s personal secretary revealed how Naidu transferred corrupt money of Amaravati constructions to his companies.

Amarnath made it clear that no matter how hard Chandrababu Naidu tries, he will have to be punished for the rest of his life.

Further, the IT Minister mentioned that the TDP is coming to the people with a new slogan saying ‘Bhavishyathu ki guarantee.’ He asked the TDP if they fulfilled any of the promises made during the last elections?

IT Minister Amarnath suggested that people should not trust Chandrababu Naidu who has completely cheated farmers and women during his regime.