Visakhapatnam: Tipplers made to keep Girls Polytechnic Guv College clean

Visakhapatnam: More than 60 tipplers were seen cleaning the premises of Government Polytechnic College for Women and carrying the litter strewn across the campus.



When passersby wondered over the scene that unfolded before them, they came to know that the clean-up activity was carried out by a group of people who were caught in drunken driving cases.

63 Persons were seen wielding a broom to clean the premises of Government Polytechnic College for Women following the verdict given by the Bheemli 15th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court for drunken driving in the Lok Adalat held recently.

A total of 227 tipplers were nabbed by the police in Bheemunipatnam and Anandapuram jurisdictions and produced before the court. Of the 84 tipplers from Anandapuram PS limits, the court issued orders to 63 persons to participate in the community service.

Based on the order, the police from Anandapuram accompanied the tipplers to the government college and made them clear the litter. Even as the tipplers faced similar embarrassing experiences earlier, they fail to show any signs of change.

However, both the police and the courts are taking serious action against motorists who drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Earlier, violators would get away with paying penalties. Even as some of the tipplers are being locked behind the bars and asked to go through punishment, the number of drunken driving cases, however, is not getting reduced.

This is resulting in extensive checks of the police followed by the court’s judgments. “Apart from community service, some of the tipplers were instructed to pay a penalty to the tune of Rs 1,000 each. Drunken driving is a serious concern and it should be avoided by the tipplers as they pose a risk not just for themselves but also for other road users,” says M Raghuram, traffic SI, Anandapuram police station.

Besides, young people caught in drunken driving cases were being punished to create traffic awareness at busy junctions by holding placards as a part of the community service following the court order. The police mention that the monitoring mechanism against the drunken driving cases would continue.