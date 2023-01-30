Visakhapatnam: UK admissions day education fair tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: A fair on UK admissions day education will be held on Tuesday. Organised by the Unixperts organisation, the platform provides an opportunity to those who want to study abroad.

Sharing details, Anita Kommaraju, the organisation's branch manager, said the education fair will start from 11 am on Tuesday. More than 30 international universities are expected to participate in this fair.

By attending this fair, aspirants can know the application process for visa service scholarship options. Students will get an on-spot profile assessment based on their studies and work experience. Students attending this fair can directly talk to university representatives. Business development officer Ravada Naidu, Rekha and others participated in the poster launch event.