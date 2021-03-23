Visakhapatnam: 'Ukku Satyagraham' to come alive on silver screen

Visakhapatnam: From the pain and struggle of the 32 people who had laid down their lives to establish Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the shore city to the stir that took other form decades later, filmmaker P Satya Reddy says his next flick 'Ukku Satyagraham' encapsulates several elements of the Ukku movement.



After making 42 feature films, some directed, others acted and produced, Satya Reddy says that Visakha Ukku is the pride of the Andhra people and canning a film on the subject is his contribution towards saving the plant from 100 per cent strategic disinvestment.

With most part of the film to be shot in and around the port city, Satya Reddy, who is producing, directing and acting as the main lead in Ukku Satyagraham, says that parts of the shoot will also be done in New Delhi and Varanasi.

Currently, the artistes are getting shortlisted for the film. "While I am essaying the lead role, opportunity will also be given to the local talent," maintains Satya Reddy, who has films including Prathyusha, Prashnistha, Glamour and Sardar Chinnappa Reddy to his credit.

But will the VSP be saved from privatisation in the movie? "That's the crux of the story. Our effort is to stop the plant from falling in the hands of private player," responds Satya Reddy.

With a couple of songs written by Gaddar and one more by Chandrabose, the shooting for Ukku Satyagraham is expected to be wrapped up by May-end and the film is all set to hit the theatres in July both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.