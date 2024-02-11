Visakhapatnam: Uttarandhra Rashtriya Samithi founder president Raju Goud Yata joins Jana Sena Party

Visakhapatnam : Uttarandhra Rashtriya Samithi (URS) founder president Raju Goud Yata joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party’s general secretary Konidela Nagababu.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju Goud assured that he would strive hard under the leadership of Visakhapatnam urban president Vamsi Krishna Yadav for the party and make it emerge victorious in the ensuing elections.

He said that development of North Andhra is possible only with the TDP-Jana Sena government.

Further, Raju Goud said the TDP-JSP government is essential to develop IT industries in Visakhapatnam. He criticised the ruling party that not a single industry has come up in North Andhra and the unemployed youths have been deprived of employment opportunities.