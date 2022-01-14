Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division achieves new milestone

Visakhapatnam: The materials management department of Waltair Division achieved another milestone by fetching a landmark sale of scrap.

Segregating the unused and unserviceable material, the department has sold the scrap by setting a record of highest revenue of Rs 13.20 crore in a single auction in the history of Waltair Division.

The division has fetched Rs 89.13 crore through open auction during the financial year of 2021-22. A remarkable performance achieved under guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy and efforts of senior divisional materials manager of the division KB Tirupataiah.

Amid pandemic, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has adopted several innovative measures to overcome the crisis. To generate additional revenue the materials management department initiated several new ways through the sale of scrap released from various activities of the railways.

Identifying all the scrap lying along the track lines and workshops was a hectic task. Within a short span of time, after segregating the scrap, the auction was carried out.

These auctions were carried 100 per cent online, where anybody from any corner of the country could participate. Released materials from tracks such as unserviceable rails were sold in the e-auction.