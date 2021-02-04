Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division converts ICF coaches into LHB ones

Visakhapatnam: According top priority to safety as well as comfort, East Coast Railway (ECoR) is replacing conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design coaches with contemporary Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.



The conversion exercise began with two trains. Currently, AP Express (Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam) and Korba Express (Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam) trains have been converted into LHB coaches.

From February 15, one more train -- Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Express will be added to the list. With this, high patronage is expected for this train, especially among the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati.

East Coast Railway has taken steps to convert coaches of long distance trains with LHB coaches. Based on German technology, these coaches offer better riding comfort, lighter in weight and have higher speed potential as well as carrying capacity.

Speaking to The Hans India, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi says that more number of LHB coaches have been allotted for Visakhapatnam by the Railway Board in the year 2020-21. "The trains will be equipped with modern coaches in a phased manner. At present, we have 204 LHB coaches in Waltair Division and 713 in East Coast Railway jurisdiction. This apart, we have sufficient LHB coach maintenance staff in the division," he adds.

In addition, 3,200-plus coaches of ECoR are now equipped with eco-friendly bio-toilets. Of these, 2,534 ICF coaches and 713 LHB coaches are attached with bio-toilets. Installation of bio-toilets in all coaches will not only help maintaining railway tracks but also protecting them from corrosion. Eventually, the railway officials say, the move will reduce the maintenance cost of Railway assets and improve safety and hygiene standards.