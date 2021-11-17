  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ZPTC, MPTC polls conclude

District Collector A Mallikarjunainspecting polling process at a polling station in Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
  • A total of 75.28 per cent polling is recorded in Visakhapatnam
  • About 49,571 votes are polled in 83 polling booths

Visakhapatnam: The polls for the vacant posts of ZPTC and MPTC were held in a hassle-free manner here on Tuesday.

As per the last count received at 5 pm, a total of 75.28 percent polling was recorded in Visakhapatnam.

Voters exercised their franchise in 83 polling booths arranged at Anandapuram, KKotapadu, Nakkapalli, V Madugula, Munagapaka, Makavarapalem, Atchutapuram and Golugonda mandals.About 49,571 votes were polled against 65,852 voters.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna paid a visit to a few polling stations at Anandapuram mandal.

