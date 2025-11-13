Vizag Poised to Become Premier Tourism Hub with Naval Support: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam: In a significant meeting aimed at bolstering naval activities and promoting tourism, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Bhalla briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing naval initiatives, emphasising the importance of inviting companies and startups focused on providing services to the Indian Navy. In line with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, CM Naidu expressed the state government's commitment to supporting indigenous shipbuilding and naval technology.

The discussion also highlighted the overwhelming public interest in recent fleet reviews conducted by the Eastern Naval Command. CM Naidu articulated a vision for Visakhapatnam to evolve into a future-ready city, teeming with prestigious institutions and opportunities. He asserted, "Visakhapatnam will become a knowledge economy centre, and plans are underway to enhance its position as a premier tourism destination."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for enhanced cooperation from the Eastern Naval Command in these initiatives, stressing the importance of making naval expertise accessible to the public. He suggested the establishment of a Navy Museum to educate the youth about the defence sector, remarking on the encouraging interest in defence careers among young people in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Naidu assured Vice Admiral Bhalla that the state government is prepared to allocate land for various projects associated with naval activities, reinforcing the close collaboration between the state and the Navy.