Vizag police recover 200 mobile phones

Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam Ch Srikanth introduced CHAT-BOT web portal for complaints through WhatsApp for those who lost their mobiles in Visakhapatnam city limits. 'Mobile Recovery' programme held at the city police commissionerate here on Friday. As part of the programme, city crime police recovered 200 mobiles worth Rs 40 lakh from different places. Deputy Commissioner of Police G Naganna handed over the recovered mobiles to the complaints directly.





Speaking on the occasion, the DCP said after receiving the complaint, technical teams would work on to trace with the help of tech cell data and recover the lost mobiles. He said the lost mobiles were recovered from the users in different places within the state and across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana. During the programme, the complaints expressed their happiness with the recovery of their lost mobiles.











