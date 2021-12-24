Vizag registers first Omicron case, total count reaches 4 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records two more Omicron cases one in Visakhapatnam and the other in East Godavari district. Health officials confirm that both the patients have been quarantined and are under strict medical supervision. With this, the total count of the Omicron cases in the state has reached four. It was the first case both in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

A 41-year-old woman traveller belonging to East Godavari district arrived from Kuwait to Gannavaram and tested positive for Covid-19 on December 20. Her sample was also sent to CCMB, Hyderabad, for genome sequencing where the test results were declared Omicron positive. The patient is under close observation and is said to be stable.



Another 33-year-old person from Visakhapatnam, who returned from UAE, got infected with the variant. After identifying the initial symptoms of Covid-19, he was admitted to a private hospital on December 16. "However, the genome sequencing results showed positive for Omicron. His condition is said to be stable," said District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao.



The health officials said the genome sequencing results of both the patients arrived last night. They mentioned that contact tracing was also carried out among the primary contacts of the Omicron positive patients.