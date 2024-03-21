Live
Just In
Vizianagaram: Man gets 11 yrs jail in rape case
Family find the accused guilty of sexually exploiting the victim with a false promise of marriage
Vizianagaram : The Vizianagaram family court imposed the punishment of 11 years jail besides penalty of Rs 5,000 in a rape case registered in 2017 under Ramabhadrapuram police station.
P Srinivasa Rao, sub-divisional police officer of Bobbili, said that M Krishna of Rompilli village in Ramabhadrapuram mandal had promised a woman of the same village to marry her and sexually exploited her. Later, when the woman demanded him to marry her, he began avoiding her.
The victim with the support of her parents lodged a complaint with R B Puram police station in 2017. Then SI D Demudu registered a case and started investigation under the supervision of G Ramakrishna. Later, chargesheet was also filed.
G Raveendranath, public prosecutor appeared for the trial and successfully proved that Krishna had exploited the victim sexually in the name of marriage. The family court judge N Padmavathi convicted Krishna and sentenced him to 11 years jail along with penalty of Rs 5,000. The DSP has appreciated the investigation team for supporting the victim and playing key role in getting culprit punishing.