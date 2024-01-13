Vizianagaram: ROSYS, SITAM sign MoU on drone tech

Vizianagaram : SITAM College has entered into the drone research and training programmes for youth and engineering students which will help a lot them to grab number of job opportunities. SITAM signed an MoU with ROSYS Virtual Solutions Pvt Ltd, an expect company in this field On Thursday.

S K Venkata Satish, director of ROSYS, said that SITAM has the wonderful infrastructure, human resources required for initiating applications oriented research involving usage of drones in agriculture, forestry and emergency medical applications.

Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM said that they entered into an MoU with ROSYS and will set up an Innovative Centre for Drone Technologies (ICDT) on SITAM campus. He said that ICDT will provide internship opportunities to students of SITAM by offering live drone-projects. With this MoU, the ICDT in SITAM will evolve as a centre accredited by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) for imparting world class training for drone pilots. Principal Dr D V Ramamurthy, vice-principals Dr TDVA Naidu, Ch V Lakshmi all the heads of departments of SITAM, teachers and students participated.