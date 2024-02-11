Vizianagaram: SITAM signs MoU with BSNL

Vizianagaram : SITAM College and BSNL have formalised their collaboration by signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at establishing an incubation centre to provide specialised training to students in the field of Electronics and Communication Engineering on Saturday.

Dr DV Rama Murthy, Principal of SITAM, and Dr Malla Satya Prasad, Deputy General Manager of BSNL Visakhapatnam were present.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the opportunities for students to engage in cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT technologies across various disciplines including ECE, CSE, Artificial Intelligence, and EEE.

SITAM Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy emphasised the significance of the collaboration in providing students with practical training on LTE, 4G, and 5G technologies through BSNL’s training facilities.

Dr Malla Satya Prasad delivered a lecture on latest advancements in telecom technology within the domain of Electronics and Communication Engineering.