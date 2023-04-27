VSP will be saved if BJP is defeated in next polls: CPM

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be protected from getting privatised only if the BJP is defeated in the next general elections, said CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu.

Speaking at the public meeting held under the banner of 'Steel plant sale should be stopped' at Kurmannapalem junction here on Wednesday, he alleged that the main parties in Andhra Pradesh including, the YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena are not in a position to oppose Narendra Modi's government.

If these parties do not come together to fight against the BJP in the next elections, Raghavulu stated that the party leaders would remain as traitors. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take responsibility to save the VSP from getting privatised, he added.

To create awareness among the public on the BJP's anti-people and privatisation policies in the country, the CPM politburo member said from April 14, the Left parties would take up 'Prachara Bheri' programme across the state.

Further, Raghavulu stated that the people of AP understood the conspiracies of the Union government. But the political parties in the state are chanting 'Modi mantra'.

If democracy, secularism, federal spirit and social justice could not be protected, Raghavulu opined that the public sectors could not be saved either.

CPI national secretary K Narayana alleged that Modi is selling all the government units of the country. He mentioned that there are 30 adopted sons of Modi in the country, including Adani, only one is left in the country to grab its wealth, while the other 29 have left the country and settled abroad with the wealth looted, he alleged. He demanded the Chief Minister to fight against the Union government to save the VSP.

CPM and CPI district secretaries M Jaggu Naidu, M Pydiraju, CITU state president CH Narasinga Rao, VSP leaders J Ayodhya Ram, V Prasad and D Adinarayana were present.