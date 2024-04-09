Will fight to save VSP, says Botcha Jhansi

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi assured that she would fight to any extent in order to continue Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector.

Participating in a campaign along with Gajuwaka constituency candidate Gudivada Amarnath here on Monday, she said that the YSRCP government opposed privatisation of the VSP.

Also, she attended a meeting organised with the party activists at Vadlapudi.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that she would extend her support to the activists and help them achieve higher positions in the party. She said that the victory of the YSRCP is inevitable as the ruling party developed the segment on all fronts for the past five years.

Further, she recalled that she spoke about the problems of the people of Visakhapatnam in parliament when she was the MP of Bobbili and Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said women in Gajuwaka are in favour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his governance. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, former MLAs Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy and Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah, party leader Tippala Devan Reddy and district vice president Dama Subbarao participated in the programme.